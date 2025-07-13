Minor dies of diarrhoea in Cuttack, kin cry medical negligence

CUTTACK: Tension gripped the district headquarters hospital, popularly known as City Hospital, here on Saturday after a minor boy suffering from diarrhoea and fever died allegedly due to negligence in treatment. The deceased, 16-year-old Anil Das of Upar Telengabazar locality, succumbed on Friday night. As per the FIR lodged by his mother Sukanti with Dargha Bazar police, Anil was admitted to the City Hospital after he started complaining of fever and loose motion.

“However, without providing him with any proper treatment, the doctors referred my son to the SCB medical college and hospital only after his condition deteriorated at around 9 pm,” Sukanti alleged. She further claimed that though two ambulances were present at the hospital, both the drivers refused to take her son to SCB MCH.

“We had no other option than to hire an auto-rickshaw to shift my son to SCB MCH but doctors there declared him received dead at around 10.08 pm,” said a grieving Sukanti. She alleged her son died due to lack of proper and timely treatment. “While the doctor treating him also delayed in referring my son to SCB MCH, even the ambulance drivers refused to take my son to the hospital,” Sukanti said urging police to initiate action against the doctor concern for medical negligence.

As the news of Anil’s death spread, irate locals staged dharna in front of the city hospital burning tyres in the night. They later called off their protest after police intervention. Meanwhile, when Anil’s body was handed over in the morning, locals again staged a road blockade near Devigada seeking action against the doctor and adequate compensation to t h e d e c e a s e d ’ s f ami l y members.

City Hospital superintendent Dr Nrupendra Satapathy could not be contacted for his comments. Dargha Bazar II C Rakesh Behera said a case was registered and investigation is underway. “We have also appealed to the chief district medical officer (CDMO) to constitute a committee to inquire into the incident and submit report,” he added.