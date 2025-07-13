Odisha CM orders high-level probe into death of female elephant calf in electric hooking

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the death of a five-year-old female elephant calf in electric hooking in Sambalpur district. Expressing deep grief over the matter, the Chief Minister assured that the persons involved in the incident will not be spared. “Strict action will be taken against the accused,” he said.

Acting on the instruction of the CM, a team of officers led by Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and convenor of the joint task force, Manoj V Nair left Bhubaneswar for Nakatideul in Rairakhol forest division to investigate the incident. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the female calf was electrocuted early on Sunday morning after coming in contact with a live wire in Sarpali village in Naktideul area of Redhakhol forest division in Sambalpur district.

The wire had allegedly been laid by an individual in the locality to steal electricity. Apart from the state wildlife wing team, senior forest officers and officials of the Energy department have also reached the spot to probe the incident, CMO officials said. The death of a five-year-old jumbo calf surfaced a day after another 40-year-old female elephant was found dead in the reserve forest near Serguda village of Angul district on Saturday morning. The forest officials suspect that the elephant died due to illness.