Odisha CM visits AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, enquires about health condition of FM college student

The Chief Minister added that he found the treatment protocol undertaken by the medical team to be satisfactory. “She is receiving the best available treatment. Once her condition stabilises, arrangements will be made to airlift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced care,” he said.

“I have also spoken to the girl’s parents and assured them of full support. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this incident,” Majhi added.

He further mentioned that the Higher Education Department has already taken action against a teacher and the principal of the college. “We will ensure that such incidents are not repeated in any other educational institution,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a probe team from the Higher Education Department has arrived in Balasore and has begun investigating the incident. Action will be initiated based on the findings of the report, the Chief Minister confirmed.

According to AIIMS Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas, the girl has sustained 90 to 95 per cent burn injuries and is on ventilator support in the ICU. Some of her internal organs have been severely affected due to the extent of the burns. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and several BJP MLAs accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to AIIMS.