FM College student pressured to withdraw harassment complaint before self-immolation, alleges father

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College is battling for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after setting herself on fire over harassment by her head of department. In a shocking revelation, her father has claimed that college authorities pressured her to withdraw the complaint she had filed with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"My daughter's friends informed me that just a few minutes before she immolated herself, the college principal asked her to meet him. He told her that the internal complaints committee had found all evidence against her and asked her to withdraw the complaint or else she would be rusticated from the college," the girl's inconsolable father told the mediapersons here on Sunday.

"After she lodged a complaint with the ICC against HoD Sameer Sahu, he brought together a few students and started claiming all her allegations against him were fake, following which she was under immense mental stress", he said.