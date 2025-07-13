Rourkela police integrates data tech into patrolling to arrest crime graph

ROURKELA: In a move to enhance urban policing using technology, the Rourkela police on Saturday launched the e-Beat Patrolling pilot project across 12 police stations of the city.

This initiative integrates digital tools with traditional beat policing to enable real-time monitoring, data-driven deployment of personnel, and increased police visibility, police said. The project aims to monitor the performance of beat officers, ensure accountable and responsive policing, and improve overall efficiency on the ground.

The initiative was launched by DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai, in presence of Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

“Each beat location has been geo-mapped and movement of beat officers is now tracked through a mobile application. The app facilitates real-time location monitoring, electronic attendance, digital logging of visits and observations, and automated alerts for missed or incomplete rounds,” Wadhwani said.

The SP noted that performance of beat officers in 12 police stations had been assessed. “It was found that seven police stations with higher performance scores reported fewer crimes, while the remaining five with lower scores experienced higher crime rates. I hope this initiative will enhance policing outcomes in these areas,” he said.

He added that the city is expected to receive an AI-based CCTV surveillance system within the next month, which will significantly improve crime prevention and detection capabilities.

The DIG commended Wadhwani for conceptualising and implementing the smart policing system, expressing confidence that it would curb crime in the Steel City.

Beat policing was introduced in Rourkela a few months ago, with the appointment of one constable as a dedicated beat officer for each beat.

As part of this system, 100 beats have been established across 12 police stations, covering over 600 sensitive locations including ATMs, religious places, parks, markets, and the residences of vulnerable senior citizens.

Beat officers are tasked with gathering intelligence in their assigned areas and reporting incidents that require immediate police intervention.