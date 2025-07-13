Students, parents lock school in Odisha's Ganjam to protest teacher’s transfer

BERHAMPUR: Students and their parents locked the premises of an upper primary school in Takaria Bramhapur village under Chatrapur block in Ganjam district on Saturday, protesting the transfer of a teacher.

According to sources, the Education department transferred J Kurma Rao, the teacher, to Sundarpur school. Rao, known for his sincerity and popular among students and villagers alike, had significantly contributed to academic growth of the school. Due to his teaching methods and dedication, over 10 students from private schools had recently enrolled in the government-run school.

Following the transfer order, concerned parents approached BEO Sujit Kumar Padhy and requested him to revoke the decision. The BEO reportedly assured them that the matter would be placed before higher authorities. However, dissatisfied with the assurance, the villagers locked the entrance gate of the school.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and attempted to persuade the villagers to unlock the school. But, they refused to call-off the protest, stating they would not reopen the school until the order was revoked.