Union Minister Pradhan hands over 204 job letters at Rozgar Mela

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said ensuring maximum participation of the youth in the country’s development by empowering them is the top priority of the Narendra Modi government.

Handing over job appointment letters to 204 youth at the 16th national employment fair here, Pradhan said it was a matter of pride that over 10 lakh youth have been appointed through the Rozgar Melas held across the country.

He thanked the prime minister for this initiative and distributing appointment letters to over 51,000 newlyrecruited youth through video conference at 47 locations of the country.

Highlighting the rapid economic growth, increased digital transactions and capital investment, Pradhan emphasised the need to leverage youth-led innovation, skills and leadership to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047. Of the new recruitees, 143 got jobs in the Railways, 36 in the postal department, nine in finance services, six in the revenue service, two in CRPF and CISF, one each at IISER Berhampur and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Later talking to reporters, Pradhan hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks about President Droupadi Murmu and his misleading comments on Rath Yatra. He mocked Gandhi’s ignorance and accused him of disrespecting the dignity of the President, who hails from a tribal background. “The Congress leader must offer a public apology especially since he made the statements while visiting Odisha,” Pradhan said.