BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Monday and expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal persists and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha within the next 24 hours, said the national weather body. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm) may occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts on Monday. Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh and six other districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) during the period.

Light to moderate rains or thundershower activity are likely to occur at most places in the state on Monday, said the regional met office. It has forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state till Saturday. The met office said strong winds and heavy rains may damage plantation and crops in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts.