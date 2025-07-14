Heavy rains trigger flash floods in riverside villages of Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Relentless rain over the past five days has led to a sharp rise in water level of Mahanadi river and its tributaries, triggering flash floods in many villages of Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks of the district.

Aragala, Desahi, Dimiripal, Juania, Padanipala, Palimi and Sasnsidha gram panchayats in Aul and Singhagaon, Krushnadaspur, Penthapala, Balipatana, Taradipal, Kulasahi, Srirampur, Damarapur, Balabhadrapur and other villages in Pattamundai have been reportedly cut off from the mainland due to the floods.

Prafulla Lenka of Gobindapur village said the river embankments at many places are on the verge of collapse. For the last two days, hundreds of men are keeping watch on the weak embankments to protect their villages from the onslaught of the gushing floodwater.

In an emergency meeting held on Saturday, the district administration declared the situation as critical while assessing the impact of flooding as gushing waters threatened to swallow more villages in vulnerable parts of Kendrapara.

Official sources said the administration has stocked rice, flattened rice, molasses, kerosene and other essential items in all the gram panchayat offices and block headquarters to provide help to flood-affected people.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapara Rabindra Behera said all government officials have been directed not to leave their respective headquarters without informing the administration.

The authorities have issued flood warning in riverside villages as water level of Mahanadi and its tributaries is on the rise. Villagers have been asked to remain alert as heavy rains are continuing in the district. “We have issued directions to people not to venture into rivers for bathing and fishing,” the ADM added.