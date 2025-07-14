Minister Gokulananda Mallick visits bird flu hit areas in Puri district, 6,756 poultry culled

BHUBANESWAR: Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallick on Sunday visited the bird flu affected areas in Puri district to review the situation and oversee containment efforts.

The district administration had launched a culling operation in Bada Ankula village under Delanga block on Saturday after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal confirmed a bird flu outbreak in the area. Source said a total 6,756 birds within a one-km radius of the epicentre have been culled and carcasses disposed of, adhering to prescribed bio-safety norms, in the last two days.

After the visit, Mallick said his department promptly mobilised seven rapid response teams (RRTs) to carry out culling, disinfection, sanitation, and surveillance operations within the designated infected zone. “We are committed to containing the outbreak with urgent and comprehensive measures to protect public health and the interests of poultry farmers. Compensation for the culled birds will be disbursed to the affected poultry farmers as per the guidelines of the Central government within two days,” Mallick said.

Biosecurity measures have been tightened across a 10-km surveillance zone around the outbreak site. Vehicle movement between poultry farms is being strictly regulated, and disinfection protocols are being enforced to prevent the spread of the virus.

The state government has urged poultry farmers and residents in the region to remain alert and cooperate with authorities as containment efforts continue.