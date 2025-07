BHUBANESWAR: Amid the controversy over attempts to create tourism facilities on forest land, the Odisha government is in the process of formulating a new ecotourism policy that aims at encouraging environmental conservation with tourism promotion and community development.

The draft Odisha Ecotourism Policy 2025 proposes a significant shift in the way tourism infrastructure is planned and executed in ecologically sensitive areas. It mandates that no new accommodation will be developed within forest or protected areas in a routine manner. Instead, only day-tourism facilities will be allowed after thorough feasibility assessments.

“All new proposals for ecotourism development in forest and wildlife areas will be evaluated under the guidelines for Sustainable Ecotourism in Forest and Wildlife areas, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), NTCA (Normative Standards for Tourism activities and Project Tiger), 2012 and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023,” the draft stated.

The new policy will promote quiet and immersive visitor experiences, focusing on natural and cultural heritage, conservation and livelihood options for the local community. However, opening of new destinations other than forest and wildlife areas will be taken up by other line departments.

The wildlife wing of the Forest department will be responsible for infrastructure development and circuit improvement within protected and forest areas, while the Tourism department will manage destination development in non-forest revenue areas.