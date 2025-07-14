Odisha HC raps govt over Cuttack drain project, questions pvt firm’s role

CUTTACK: In a scathing order, the Orissa High Court has pulled up the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department over serious lapses in the preparation and handling of detailed project reports (DPRs) for construction of five major storm water drains in Cuttack under the branch surface water channel (BSWC) project, worth over `335 crore.

The division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh expressed concern over “startling” discrepancies in the DPRs submitted by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). The court observed that the DPRs lacked official authentication and no names of the officials involved in their preparation were mentioned, which is a significant deviation from standard procedure.

The court said more disturbingly, during a review meeting on April 30, 2025, the city engineer of CMC was represented by a private consultancy firm based in Bhubaneswar, raising questions over its authority and role. “There is nothing on record to indicate how the private company could represent a government official,” the bench remarked.