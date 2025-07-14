Odisha launches scheme for development of rural road infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant push to strengthen rural infrastructure, the Odisha government has launched a new scheme for improving roads in 142 rural Assembly constituencies in the state.

The initiative will bridge critical connectivity gaps and provide better access to essential facilities like hospitals, educational institutions, markets, panchayat offices and tourist destinations. Although the state government has been prioritising development of communication facilities in rural areas, several roads under the Rural Development (RD) department continue to remain either neglected or underdeveloped.

The constituencywise allocation (CWA) scheme has been designed to improve or construct roads that were left out previously or require immediate development due to various reasons. The department will carry out thorough supervision and monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion of works.

According to the scheme guidelines, 142 rural Assembly constituencies out of 147 will be covered. Each constituency will receive an annual allocation of Rs 1 crore for construction or improvement of RD roads. A maximum of 20 road projects can be taken up in a constituency during a financial year, with the minimum value of Rs 5 lakh each.