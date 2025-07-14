Odisha launches scheme for development of rural road infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant push to strengthen rural infrastructure, the Odisha government has launched a new scheme for improving roads in 142 rural Assembly constituencies in the state.
The initiative will bridge critical connectivity gaps and provide better access to essential facilities like hospitals, educational institutions, markets, panchayat offices and tourist destinations. Although the state government has been prioritising development of communication facilities in rural areas, several roads under the Rural Development (RD) department continue to remain either neglected or underdeveloped.
The constituencywise allocation (CWA) scheme has been designed to improve or construct roads that were left out previously or require immediate development due to various reasons. The department will carry out thorough supervision and monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion of works.
According to the scheme guidelines, 142 rural Assembly constituencies out of 147 will be covered. Each constituency will receive an annual allocation of Rs 1 crore for construction or improvement of RD roads. A maximum of 20 road projects can be taken up in a constituency during a financial year, with the minimum value of Rs 5 lakh each.
However, repair work, construction of concrete drains or retaining walls will not be allowed under the scheme. Roads proposed under the scheme should not be part of other ongoing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) or any state scheme where five-year routine maintenance is still in effect.
In a bid to make the process more inclusive, 50 per cent of the road proposals will be selected based on recommendations of the local MLA, while the remaining 50 per cent will be identified by the Rural Works division concerned.
Since the 2024-25 financial year is already over, funds of two years will be provided in 2025-26 so that works of two years can be taken up and completed within the financial year 2025-26. An annual expenditure of Rs 142 crore will be met from the budget provision of the RD department.
A senior official of the RD department said rural connectivity is a vital component of development as it promotes access to economic and social services. “The rural communities will experience easier access, enhanced mobility and increased socio-economic activities after the improvement in road infrastructure,” he added.