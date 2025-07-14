Students affected by food poisoning, not diarrhoea, clarifies Ravenshaw varsity

CUTTACK: A day after over 30 students of Ravenshaw University were hospitalised after suffering from loose motion, vomiting and fever, authorities of the institution on Sunday clarified that it was a case of food poisoning.

Refuting claims of it being a diarrhoea outbreak, the registrar of the university, in a notification stated, “Incident of food infection has been reported at the New PG Hostel and Dharmapada Hostel on Saturday. The students have not been affected by diarrhoea and cholera as clarified by authorities of SCB medical college and hospital. Our students were not treated in cholera/diarrhoea ward.”

The affected students were admitted to the SCB MCH. The university informed that while five of them were discharged on the day, others are under observation. “The medical team is closely monitoring the students’ health. All preventive measures have already been taken inside the campus to ensure that such type of incident do not occur in future,” the release mentioned.

As per sources, a total of 32 students, all boarders of New PG and Dharmapada hostels, complained of loose motion, vomiting and fever on Saturday afternoon following which they were admitted to SCB MCH.