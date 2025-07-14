Students affected by food poisoning, not diarrhoea, clarifies Ravenshaw varsity

CUTTACK: A day after over 30 students of Ravenshaw University were hospitalised after suffering from loose motion, vomiting and fever, authorities of the institution on Sunday clarified that it was a case of food poisoning.
Refuting claims of it being a diarrhoea outbreak, the registrar of the university, in a notification stated, “Incident of food infection has been reported at the New PG Hostel and Dharmapada Hostel on Saturday. The students have not been affected by diarrhoea and cholera as clarified by authorities of SCB medical college and hospital. Our students were not treated in cholera/diarrhoea ward.”
The affected students were admitted to the SCB MCH. The university informed that while five of them were discharged on the day, others are under observation. “The medical team is closely monitoring the students’ health. All preventive measures have already been taken inside the campus to ensure that such type of incident do not occur in future,” the release mentioned.
As per sources, a total of 32 students, all boarders of New PG and Dharmapada hostels, complained of loose motion, vomiting and fever on Saturday afternoon following which they were admitted to SCB MCH.
As per the affected students, they were allegedly served stale fish curry in the afternoon following which they fell ill. Basing on the students’ claims, the university on the day removed the chief hostel warden, chief warden (boys), deputy chief warden (girls) and warden of New PG hostel.
With the President’s visit scheduled on Tuesday to attend the annual convocation of the university, health and food safety officials on the day visited the campus and collected food and water samples besides conducting chlorination to prevent further spread of the infection.
“We have collected water and food samples and sent it to laboratory for testing to ascertain the source of infection,” said city health officer-in-charge Dr Arun Sahu.
Meanwhile, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab visited the ailing students at SCB MCH to take stock of their health condition.
“We interacted with the students and doctors treating them at SCB MCH. It is a specific case and the situation is under control. We are looking into the incident through food safety officials. The state government has started a campaign ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ which will continue till July 31 to create awareness,” Mahaling told mediapersons.