BIPF launches two new initiatives at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur

BHUBANESWAR: The Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) launched two of its flagship outreach initiatives - Kanya Express and e- Shikshya Express - at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur, on Monday. The programmes were inaugurated by collector P Anvesha Reddy.

The Kanya Express, part of BIPF’s healthcare vertical since 2021, is a mobile health initiative aimed at combating anaemia among adolescent girls. It promotes awareness on nutrition, menstrual hygiene, and preventive healthcare.

The e-Shikshya Express, introduced in 2024, functions as a mobile digital learning centre. It brings basic digital literacy and computer skills to under-served communities, enabling individuals, particularly youth and women, to become confident participants in an increasingly digital world.

While the groundbreaking for IMFA’s upcoming plant in the region was conducted by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on May 22, efforts to engage with and support local communities had begun well in advance.

Commenting on the significance of such initiatives, trustee and CEO of BIPF Shaifalika Panda said true development is not about waiting for operations to begin, it’s about showing up for communities from day one.

“With Kanya Express and e-Shikshya Express, we are taking essential services directly to where they are needed most. These initiatives reflect our belief that when you invest early in health, education, and dignity, you lay the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive future,” Panda said.