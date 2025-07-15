CHSE cautions students against fraud calls seeking money to increase marks

BHUBANESWAR: With the admission process underway in higher educational institutions and results of Plus II Instant Examination scheduled to be declared, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday cautioned students against cyber frauds seeking money to increase their marks or facilitate their enrolment in colleges of their choice.

The Council urged the students and their parents not to believe in such calls and issued helpline number 0674 2300914 requesting them to report such cases instantly. “Simultaneously, they should report such matters at their nearest police station and cyber cell,” said CHSE controller of exams (CoE) Prasanta Kumar Parida.

Parida said they have received multiple complaints about fraud calls to students and their guardians seeking money to increase their marks in instant exam. The cyber fraudsters are also trying to lure students with fake assurance of improving their marks through rechecking.

“The fake calls have so far been received from two numbers 9583477659 and 8918813082, mentioning that they are Panda sir and Niranjan Sethi from CHSE. The fraudsters had even tried to contact a few staff from the Council,” the exam controller said.

CHSE sources said over 1,000 students have appeared for the Plus II Instant Examination in June and are waiting for their results. Besides, thousands of students are also taking part in the ongoing admission process at Plus II as well as Plus III level.

Though the Council officials assured that the three SAMS portals being used for online admissions are secure, they urged students to exercise caution while using computers in cyber cafes or sharing their details such as identity proof, roll number and phone number with others for form fill-up.