Depression rains likely to trigger flooding in Odisha: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: A depression formed over Bay of Bengal on Monday which could trigger very heavy rainfall and lead to flood-like situation in the state, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national weather forecaster said a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening. It intensified into a well-marked low pressure area in the wee hours of Monday and then into a depression over south-east Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh later in the day. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the system, Mandira dam near Kansbahal in Sundargarh district received extremely heavy showers and recorded 220 mm rains in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on the day. The IMD further predicted that very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) to extremely heavy rainfall (204.5 mm or more) may occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts between Monday and Tuesday morning.