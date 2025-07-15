Four arrested with stolen ornaments in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Monday arrested four persons for their involvement in a burglary that took place at Talabandhapada in Kuchinda here last month.

Stolen gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees along with a vehicle used in the crime were recovered from the accused - Kundan Sha (27) of Rajgangpur, Md Ehasan Khan (23) of Jharkhand besides Manish Kumar Soni (32) and Aman Kumar (27) of Jamshedpur.

Police said the burglary took place between June 14 and 16. The complainant, Sanjaya Nayak (59) of Talabandhapada, and his family members had gone to visit his elder daughter at Bareipali. On returning home on June 16, Nayak found that the locks on the doors of his house had been broken. On entering inside, he found the lockers inside the bedroom were forcibly opened and valuables stolen.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. After conducting raids at several hideouts, the four accused were nabbed. All the stolen valuables were recovered and returned to the complainant after due verification and legal formalities.

Police said the arrested persons are part of an interstate gang with possible links to other thefts. Further investigation is underway.