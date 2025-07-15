Jharsuguda teacher booked for misbehaving with girls

JHARSUGUDA: Laikera police on Monday registered a case against a teacher for inappropriately touching two girl students during a class.

According to a complaint, the teacher allegedly called the girls near him and touched them inappropriately. An FIR was later lodged at Laikera police station on Monday, seeking strict action against the teacher.

Block education officer Himansu Bag confirmed that a committee has been formed to probe the incident, and the teacher transferred to another school.

Jharsuguda SDPO Umasankar Singh said he is monitoring the investigation and assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

The case triggered outrage in the locality, with authorities assuring a fair and thorough probe. Laikera police registered a case under BNS sections 74, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv), 79, and POCSO Act sections 10 and 12.