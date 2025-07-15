Minister Pradhan lays stone for KV on ITBP campus in Khurda district

BHUBANESWAR : Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya at the ITBP camp in Khurda district. He also dedicated the temporary campus of the school.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya will be built at a cost of Rs 30 crore. “Enrolment of students will start in the temporary campus in a few days. Teaching will be imparted for students from Class I to V. This educational institution will benefit students residing in ITBP Colony as well as poor children of the surrounding areas,” he added.

The Union minister further underlined that the school was a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of quality education in Khurda district. It will become a model school. “With the addition of the eight new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved in Odisha, a total of 75 Kendriya Vidyalayas have been set up in the state,” he added.

Pradhan said that the aim of the National Education Policy-2020 was to instil patriotism among students. Under the policy, special emphasis has been given on providing education in mother tongue.

“We have two big goals in front of us. We have to develop Odisha by 2036 and India by 2047. For this, we have to give importance to skill development rather than degrees. We have taken a step forward in that direction,” he added.

Before attending the event, Pradhan paid homage at the Martyrs’ Memorial on ITBP Khurda premises. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sadangi and Khurda MLA Prashant Jagdeb were present at the event.