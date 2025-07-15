Odisha government asks varsities, colleges to comply with IC norms within 24 hours

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Monday directed all the universities and colleges in the state to submit compliance report on internal committees (IC) under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, within 24 hours.

In a directive to registrars of all public and private universities and principals of degree colleges (both aided, unaided and government) the department sought immediate compliance in complete adherence to Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

Under the section, every workplace employing more than 10 persons has to constitute an internal complaints committee which is responsible for addressing complaints of sexual harassment and ensuring a safe working environment.

The committee should have appropriate representation of women members and external representatives. The institutions are mandated to display the names and contact numbers of all the IC members at strategic locations on the campus for convenience of the students and upload details of the committee members in the department’s HIMS portal. The department has also asked the institutions to submit photographs of geo-tagged campus locations where the details of the ICs are displayed