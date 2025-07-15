Odisha HC pulls up authorities over poor roads, school sanitation in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Expressing grave concern over the deplorable condition of roads in Cuttack city and the lack of basic sanitation facilities in government schools, a division bench of the Orissa High Court comprising Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh has directed multiple authorities to file affidavits detailing remedial measures.

The matter was taken up on July 11, following pictorial reports published in a vernacular daily, highlighting the poor state of roads in several areas including Khapuria, Gandarpur, Mahanadi Vihar Main Road, Ghatakula Chhak, Khannagar, Khapuria Industrial Area, Press Chhak, Upar Telenga Bazar and Nuapada.

Md Shahzaj, superintending engineer of Roads & Buildings Division, Cuttack, appeared via virtual mode. During the hearing, members of the High Court Bar Association also pointed out that road conditions across the city were similarly dire, and that even newly repaired roads had already deteriorated and were “virtually not motorable”.

The court has directed the chief engineer of the R&B Division and the city engineer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to file individual affidavits. These affidavits must detail the current quality of roads in each municipal ward, a timeline for repair work, actions taken against errant contractors responsible for substandard work, and whether existing contracts include provisions to withhold payments for ensuring future maintenance.

The bench emphasised the need for contractual clauses allowing recovery of repair costs from contractors if they fail to carry out timely repairs, adding that a time-frame must be incorporated in the contracts making them liable. Both officials have been asked to submit their affidavits by July 31, with the next hearing scheduled for August 7, 2025.

In a separate matter during the same hearing, the court took suo motu cognisance of another news report highlighting the lack of proper washroom facilities in several government-run schools, including Maria Bazar School, Kamalakanta Government High School, and Nuabazar High School.

Additional government advocate Debasis Nayak was directed to obtain instructions and submit a report on the remedial measures being taken. Furthermore, the secretary of School and Mass Education department was asked to file an affidavit by July 31, detailing the basic amenities such as clean drinking water and separate washrooms for boys and girls - available in all non-private schools across Cuttack city.