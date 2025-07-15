Odisha woman set on fire by in-laws, suffers 40 per cent burns

BERHAMPUR: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws for dowry at Kanheipur village within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

The victim, Arati Patra, suffered 40 per cent burns and is battling for life at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

Sources said Arati was in love with one Akash Parida and married him two years back. As it was a love marriage, she reportedly faced harassment from her in-laws over dowry issues. While Akash stayed at a separate place for his work, Arati lived with her mother-in-law Sara and brother-in-law Prakash at Kanheipur village.

On Sunday night, a heated argument broke out between Arati and Sara over some issue. The next morning, another fight took place between Arati and her in-laws following which Prakash and his mother allegedly poured petrol on her and set her afire.

While the accused duo fled leaving Arati in flames, neighbours heard the woman’s screams and reached the spot. Arati was rescued and rushed to Khallikote hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to MKCG MCH.

On being informed, police reached the hospital. Later in the day, Arati’s parents lodged a complaint alleging that their daughter’s in-laws tried to kill her for dowry. Basing on the complaint, Khallikote police registered a case and started investigation into the incident.