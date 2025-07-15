President Murmu inspires me to work for poor, tribals and dalits of the state: CM Mohan Charan Manjhi

Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Odisha. As I greet her on behalf of 4.5 crore Odias, my heart overflows with joy and pride, not just as a citizen, but as a younger brother welcoming his beloved elder sister.

President Droupadi Murmu’s identity is truly unique among her predecessors. I vividly remember the jubilant atmosphere that swept the country when her name was announced as the Presidential nominee.

From the Himalayas to Kumarika, people from tribal and dalit communities, the poor and hardworking citizens poured into the streets to celebrate. It was a spontaneous outpouring of joy, a moment so unprecedented that no similar celebration has ever followed the announcement of a Presidential candidate in the past. And perhaps, such a moment may never come again.

As the first tribal woman to occupy the highest Constitutional post in the country, her election marked not only a historic moment for Odisha, but a moment of celebration for the entire nation, especially for the tribal communities, women, the underprivileged, and the marginalized.

Droupadi Murmu Ji’s family background and social life had fascinated the people across India. Marking an incredible journey from Rairangpur to Raisina Hills, she proves that a person, who is at the bottom of the social and economic system, can rise to occupy the highest constitutional office of the country. This is the strength of India’s democracy.

Obliviously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a key role in the selection of Droupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate. ‘Purvodaya’ is Modi Ji’s vision. His plan was to ensure that eastern part of the country, lagging behind in terms of development compared to the western and southern regions, prosper economically.

He was clear that a developed India is not possible without the development of the poor and women of the country. It can be said without a doubt that by nominating Droupadi Murmu Ji from Odisha as the Presidential candidate, Modi Ji succeeded in creating a suitable atmosphere to successfully achieve his priorities of development and prosperity across the country.

In 2000, when I was elected as an MLA, Droupadi Murmu Ji was serving as a minister in the Odisha government. She was able to accomplish her mission with diligence and hard work. During the aggressive stance of the Opposition in the Assembly, she always had the ability to silence them by giving calm, simple, polite yet firm and lo gical answers.

As a young legislator, especially as a member of the government alliance, there was little opportunity to speak but Droupadi Murmu Ji used to guide us to raise the problems of the poor, women, tribals, dalits, farmers and youth of our region and state.

The Santhali tribe, to which Her Excellency belongs, has a glorious tradition. Pandit Raghunath Murmu of Santhali community invented the Ol Chiki script. The memories of her distributing sweets out of happiness and joy when Santhali language was included in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution during the Prime Ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, is still fresh in my mind.

However, this great daughter of Odisha, a role model for women and the poor, is often insulted and humiliated for political vendetta. Today, when she arrived in Odisha, I felt very happy as a tribal. I have experienced poverty and also managed to withstand it. Her Excellency is an inspiration for me to work more diligently and systematically for the tribals and the poor of the state.

Jai Jagannath!