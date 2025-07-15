President Murmu visits self-immolation victim at AIIMS-BBS, meets family members

BHUBANESWAR: With the girl student of FM (Autonomous) College at Balasore, who attempted self-immolation over alleged harassment by the head of the department, continuing to battle for life at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the burn unit of the hospital and enquired about her health.

Ahead of the President’s visit, Sahadevkhunta police arrested the principal of the college Dillip Ghosh, who had been suspended by the government immediately after the incident on July 12. He has been charged with abetment of suicide. The prime accused and head of the department of teacher education Samira Kumar Sahoo had also been arrested on the day of the suicide bid by the girl.

The President is on a two-day visit to the state to attend a series of events including the 5th convocation of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Immediately after addressing the convocation ceremony and handing over the degrees to passing students, Murmu went to meet the patient. She saw the patient from outside the critical care unit and talked to the treating doctors about her condition. She also spoke to the family members of the girl, who were present there.

Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Asutosh Biswas said, “We gave an update about the condition of the patient to the President and the line of treatment being provided to her in consultation with experts from AIIMS-Delhi. The patient is still on ventilator support. Nothing concrete can be said on her prognosis till passage of 72 hours. All we can say now is she is critical but stable. Best possible care is being provided to her and the team of experts is constantly monitoring her.”

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and MP Aparajita Sarangi accompanied the President.