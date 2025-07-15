Rourkela faces unprecedented waterlogging after heavy rains

ROURKELA: Several parts of Rourkela faced an unprecedented waterlogging on Monday after the city was battered by heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

People of the affected areas endured four to nine hours of suffering as rainwater entered residential areas reportedly due to faulty drainage works by both the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and South Eastern Railway (SER). The city recorded 84 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Sources said the second entrance of Rourkela station on the Railway Colony side was submerged in rainwater, heaping miseries on people visiting the railway station and residents of nearby low-lying pockets. Similarly, major portion of the Malgodown slum along the tracks was inundated due to clogging of the railway tunnel. Residents of Utkalpali and Saw Mill slums of Naya Bazaar area also faced the same fate due to clogging of the natural storm water drain.

Jagannath Colony between Chhend Basti and Birmitrapur railway line also remained inundated for several hours and the NHAI underpass near TCI chowk was submerged. While vehicular communication was disrupted, pedestrians were seen wading through waist-deep water on the route. A portion of the Gandhi Road, Machhli market behind the new bus stand, Panposh Basti, DAV pond site of Basanti Colony, Dandiapali, various points of Rourkela main road and Mahatab road also faced waterlogging woes.