Sambalpur police rescues missing minor sisters from Burla

SAMBALPUR: In a swift and coordinated operation, Sambalpur police traced and rescued two minor sisters who had gone missing from Burla earlier this week.

The girls, aged 16 and 10, were located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh with the help of surveillance by cyber cell and intensive ground-level investigation.

Police source said one Amosh Pal (44) of Mahatab Nagar in Burla lodged a missing complaint on July 9 after finding that his two daughters had left home without informing any family member. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

CCTV footage from various locations across Burla town including Ainthapali bus terminal and OSRTC bus stand in Sambalpur, was scrutinised to trace the possible movement of the girls.

With support from the Sambalpur cyber cell, critical digital leads were developed which helped police track the girls to Kanpur Central. A team was immediately dispatched, and the minors were safely rescued on Saturday night.

The girls were brought to Sambalpur on Monday. Following standard procedure, their statements were recorded and medical examinations conducted. Counselling was provided by the chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after which the girls were reunited with their parents.

A police official said Pal’s elder daughter reportedly had differences with her parents and felt neglected at home. Unable to cope with the emotional stress, she decided to leave the house and took her younger sister along.