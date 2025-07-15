Without shed, patients forced to wait under the open sky for blood test at SCB

CUTTACK: Patients and their attendants queuing up in front of the diagnostic centre at SCB medical college and hospital (SCB MCH) for blood test have a hard time as there is no roof or shed to protect them from the scorching sun or heavy rains.

Thousands of patients visit the premier government-run hospital to avail free diagnosis and treatment. However, neither is there any shed in front of the diagnostic centre nor is the process streamlined enough to be done swiftly. While blood sample collection is already a long and time-taking process, collection of the blood test reports too, requires patients and their attendants to stand for long hours in queue without any roof over them.

When a doctor advises patients to undertake blood test, they are required to queue up to register themselves first. Then they have to line up again to give their blood samples and again while collecting reports.

With the ongoing monsoon season and rains arriving unannounced at any given point of time, patients have no other option than to get drenched while standing in queue. Such a situation poses inconvenience for patients, especially the elderly and those suffering from serious illnesses, as getting drenched can worsen their health condition.

Contacted, SCB MCH registrar (administration) Subhas Chandra Ray said they have sent a proposal to the Roads and Buildings division of the Works department for construction of shed in front of the diagnostic centre. “The shed is expected to be constructed within a week,” he added.