117 nests of crocodiles spotted in Bhitarkanika

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials have counted 117 nests of saltwater crocodiles during the breeding season this year in Bhitarkanika National Park.

The number of nests has marginally increased this year as 114 crocodiles had nested during the breeding season in 2024. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said 30 experienced forest personnel with knowledge of crocodile behaviour were engaged in the nest counting exercise.

The nest counting exercise in Bhitarkanika is a challenging and risky job due to the presence of a large number of crocodiles in the water bodies and mangrove forests. Besides, female crocodiles guard their nests and can become aggressive towards any perceived threat during the nesting season, he said.

Sources said in 2023 and 2022, forest personnel had counted 122 nests in Bhitarkanika. In 2021, only 84 nests were found in the park due to inundation and tidal waves caused by cyclone Yaas. Similarly, 103 nests of the estuarine crocodiles were found in 2020 and 2019.

The DFO said Bhitarkanika was closed for visitors from May 1 to July 31 to avoid causing any disturbance to saltwater crocodiles during their mating and nesting.