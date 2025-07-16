Ahead of BJD protest, Odisha govt employees directed to reach office before 9 am today

BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition BJD set to gherao key government establishments including Lok Seva Bhawan in the city on Wednesday, the state government has asked officers and staff of all the departments to reach office before 9 am to facilitate their smooth entry.

In a letter to the additional chief secretaries and secretaries, the Home department has urged officials and staff of Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharvela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan, Krushi Bhawan and Heads of Department Building to follow the advisory.

Anticipating serious law and order situation, the department has informed that the front gates of Lok Seva Bhawan will remain closed from 9 am and all the passages regulated through the rear gates. Security check of identity cards and passes of employees will also be intensified, while travelling in a vehicle having car pass will not be permitted without valid authority for entry.

The entry of visitors will be restricted, while persons having prior appointment, whose business is pressing and immediate, will be given entry passes by the Home department, on the recommendations of the department concerned. There will also be restriction on undue movement of employees.