BJD stages massive protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg over FM college student's death

BHUBANESWAR: Massive protest was staged outside the Odisha Secretariat by the Opposition Biju Janata Dal over the self-immolation death by the FM Autonomous College student in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The BJD which has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court also shut down Balasore town over the issue on the day. No untoward incident has been reported so far.

In Bhubaneswar, police had to use tear gas shells as well as water canon after hundreds of BJD workers marched from Master Canteen Square towards the State Secretariat. They tried to break the barricades when the police stopped them.

Hundreds of BJD workers were rounded up after the protest while the regional party has decided to continue the protest till its demands are met.