BJD stages massive protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg over FM college student's death

BHUBANESWAR: Massive protest was staged outside the Odisha Secretariat by the Opposition Biju Janata Dal over the self-immolation death by the FM Autonomous College student in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
The BJD which has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court also shut down Balasore town over the issue on the day. No untoward incident has been reported so far.
In Bhubaneswar, police had to use tear gas shells as well as water canon after hundreds of BJD workers marched from Master Canteen Square towards the State Secretariat. They tried to break the barricades when the police stopped them.
Hundreds of BJD workers were rounded up after the protest while the regional party has decided to continue the protest till its demands are met.
BJD observed Balasore Bandh on Wednesday and held demonstrations across all major towns of the district alleging inaction on part of college authorities and the police.
Due to the strike, operations were affected in government offices, courts and private establishments. Vehicular movement was also affected during the protests.
BJD demanded immediate action against the district police for initially making an entry in the station diary instead of detaining the HoD accused of harassing the student, and also demanded the resignation of Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi for reportedly not intervening into the matter even after the victim had raised the issue with him a few days back.
The protestors also demanded the resignation of Higher Education minister Suraj Suryabanshi saying he did not respond to the victim's grievance which she had raised on X and had tagged them along with other senior BJP leaders.
Women are not safe during the BJP rule in the state and the death of the young student is a glaring example, said the protestors.
The girl, a second year integrated BEd student, had set herself on fire on July 12 over being harassed by her HoD Samira Sahoo. She passed away on Monday night in AIIMS here while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the Mohan Charan Majhi government has convened a meeting of its Council of Ministers in the evening. It is likely to take some important decisions related to the FM College incident.
The Congress and seven Left parties have called for Odisha Bandh on Thursday. The bandh began at 6 am and would continue till 2 pm.
"People are very angry over the denial of justice to the student who ultimately set herself on fire and died," said BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.
He added that the party will continue the agitation across the state till the BJP government announces a judicial probe into the incident.
The principal of the college and the accused professor have been arrested by the police.
Rahul speaks with victim's father
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he spoke with the father of the FM Autonomous College student and assured him that the party would stand by the family in their fight for justice.
Rahul said he felt the father’s pain. “Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore. I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle,” he posted on X.
The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the Congress Party as well he stand with the family at every step. “What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a scar on the entire society,” he said, adding, “We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice.”