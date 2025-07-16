Don’t just seek jobs, strive to become employers: President Droupadi Murmu

CUTTACK: Instead of just being job-seekers, aim to become job providers, President Droupadi Murmu advised the graduating students of Ravenshaw University here on Tuesday.

Addressing the 13th annual convocation of the university in Cuttack, the President urged students to drive India’s progress through innovation, a strong sense of responsibility and commitment for inclusive growth.

Citing the example of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das who had set up Utkal Tannery, a shoe factory to empower local artisans, she encouraged students to embrace entrepreneurship and social responsibility.

“The national goal of India is to become a global superpower. India has come a long way in the field of infrastructure, healthcare, space, science and technology, artificial intelligence, and many others. However, education will certainly play a pivotal role in nation-building and shaping India’s future for achieving the goal of a developed nation by 2047,” Murmu said.

She said Ravenshaw University had been an active centre of the freedom struggle and associated with the movement for formation of the state of Odisha. “It has been continuously making invaluable contributions to the development of education and women’s empowerment. Many of its former students have increased the prestige of India as freedom fighters, educationists, litterateurs, philosophers, political leaders, social reformers, scientists and artists,” the President said.