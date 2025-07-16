Don’t just seek jobs, strive to become employers: President Droupadi Murmu

CUTTACK: Instead of just being job-seekers, aim to become job providers, President Droupadi Murmu advised the graduating students of Ravenshaw University here on Tuesday.
Addressing the 13th annual convocation of the university in Cuttack, the President urged students to drive India’s progress through innovation, a strong sense of responsibility and commitment for inclusive growth.
Citing the example of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das who had set up Utkal Tannery, a shoe factory to empower local artisans, she encouraged students to embrace entrepreneurship and social responsibility.
“The national goal of India is to become a global superpower. India has come a long way in the field of infrastructure, healthcare, space, science and technology, artificial intelligence, and many others. However, education will certainly play a pivotal role in nation-building and shaping India’s future for achieving the goal of a developed nation by 2047,” Murmu said.
She said Ravenshaw University had been an active centre of the freedom struggle and associated with the movement for formation of the state of Odisha. “It has been continuously making invaluable contributions to the development of education and women’s empowerment. Many of its former students have increased the prestige of India as freedom fighters, educationists, litterateurs, philosophers, political leaders, social reformers, scientists and artists,” the President said.
She expressed happiness over the university making significant strides in research, innovation and inclusivity. “Ravenshaw has extended its expertise to numerous industry partners through consultancy services and technology transfers. The university is focusing on increasing the enrolment of students from tribal areas, underprivileged groups, and the Divyangjans,” Murmu said while appreciating the increasing success of female students at the university.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government was emphasising on infrastructural development of higher educational institutions. “We have provisioned `41,273 crore for education in the budget, which comes to around 14.2 per cent,” he added.
Renowned nuclear physicist and former director of BARC, Ajit Kumar Mohanty, senior parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab, renowned conservationist Padma Shri Sabarmatee and visually-challenged social activist and founder of Odisha’s first Braille press Bijay Kumar Rath were conferred honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) at the event.
The convocation was presided over by Chancellor and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. Among others, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj and vice-chancellor of Ravenshaw University Sanjay Kumar Nayak also spoke.
Later in the day, Murmu also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School, for which the Centre has sanctioned Rs 90 crore.