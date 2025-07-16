FM college incident: Had recommended removal of the HoD, ICC member reveals

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the internal complaints committee (ICC) of FM Autonomous College had in their report recommended replacing the accused assistant professor as the HoD of Teacher Education citing his behaviour towards students of the institute was ‘not right’.

Assistant professor of English department of the college Minati Sethi, who was a member of the ICC that was constituted on July 1, said the 20-year-old girl student of Integrated BEd had submitted a written complaint to the committee alleging sexual and mental harassment at the hands of the accused assistant professor.

While mental harassment could be proved in the ICC inquiry, sexual harassment was not. “Many students told us about the rude behaviour of the assistant professor during our inquiry,” she said.

Sethi said the victim had raised three allegations in her complaint - the accused seeking ‘favour’ from her on the assurance of helping her with studies and attendance, that she was constantly harassed by him by being made to stand outside class if she came late and being debarred from appearing for the 4th mid-semester exam.