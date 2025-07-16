Murmu presents Kalinga Ratna Award to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Adikabi Sarala Das, a 15th century poet and scholar of Odia literature on his 600th birth anniversary, and presented the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Das, organised by the Sarala Sahitya Sansad at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Murmu said Adikabi enriched Indian literature by composing the Mahabharata.

Stating that the Indian epics have been written in many languages, Murmu said, “Our diversity is like a rainbow. Our unity has been very strong for ages. We have many languages but the sentiment is one. The world remains amazed at how India remains united and integrated amidst so many languages and so many religions.”