Naveen Patnaik condemns use of force against BJD's protest over FM College incident

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condemned the "use of police force" on BJD workers during their protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg demanding justice for the 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, who died after setting herself on fire reportedly over being harassed by her head of the department (HoD).
Thousands of BJD workers were holding peaceful protests to demand justice for the victim, but the police used force and targeted them, said Naveen. He claimed that it was an incident of police brutality and an inhuman act against the protestors.
Naveen also spoke with the injured BJD leaders - Pranab Prakash Das, Pritiranjan Gharai and Sulata Deo, and inquired about their health conditions.
Police resorted to use of water cannons and tear gas as the protestors tried to breach two layers of barricades and attempted to proceed towards the Assembly and the Lok Seva Bhawan.
Police said at least seven security personnel sustained injuries while attempting to control the protestors. "Tear gas and water cannons were used when hundreds of protestors managed to breach two layers of barricades erected at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to ensure they were not able to reach the prohibited area near the Assembly. Some policemen as well as protestors were injured," said Bhubaneswar DCP, Jagmohan Meena.
Sources said the police had taken over 200 protestors into preventive custody, but let them off later in the day. Police are mulling whether to register a case against them or not, they added.
A day ahead of BJD's protest, the Home Department had issued a directive asking all employees of Lok Seva Bhawan to reach the office by 9.30 am, following which the main gate was ordered to be closed. Police had enhanced security at Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharvel Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and others.