Naveen Patnaik condemns use of force against BJD's protest over FM College incident

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condemned the "use of police force" on BJD workers during their protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg demanding justice for the 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, who died after setting herself on fire reportedly over being harassed by her head of the department (HoD).

Thousands of BJD workers were holding peaceful protests to demand justice for the victim, but the police used force and targeted them, said Naveen. He claimed that it was an incident of police brutality and an inhuman act against the protestors.

Naveen also spoke with the injured BJD leaders - Pranab Prakash Das, Pritiranjan Gharai and Sulata Deo, and inquired about their health conditions.

Police resorted to use of water cannons and tear gas as the protestors tried to breach two layers of barricades and attempted to proceed towards the Assembly and the Lok Seva Bhawan.