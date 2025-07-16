Odisha HC slams misuse of habeas corpus, imposes Rs 25,000 fine on petitioner

A complaint dated April 30, 2025, was annexed to the petition, with claims that police authorities refused to accept it. However, the court found no credible follow-up by the petitioner to substantiate the claim. “We do not believe the petitioner ever approached the police,” the judges stated, calling the complaint an afterthought for the purpose of litigation.

The court was also informed by the IIC of Chhend Police Station, Rourkela that the wife and child were residing safely with her parents and had not been forcibly restrained. “The wife has every right to make independent choices in her life. She is not a commodity to be controlled at the whim of the husband,” the court pronounced.

Condemning the misuse of legal provisions for personal grievances, the bench ruled that habeas corpus cannot be invoked in matrimonial disputes where no illegal detention is established. It emphasised that courts cannot be used as tools to bypass proper legal channels or to enforce patriarchal control.

The writ was dismissed with a direction to deposit Rs 25,000 with the Odisha State Legal Services Authority within two weeks. The amount is to be utilised for the welfare of street children. In case of default, the authority is permitted to recover the sum through legal means.