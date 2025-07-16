Sight of wild dog pair in Debrigarh rekindles hopes of species revival

DEBRIGARH: The sight of a pair of wild dogs, also known as dhole, moving together in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has brought cheers to wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. This is the first time in two years that more than one dhole was observed, raising optimism about the possible re-establishment of a pack in the region.
Forest officials are closely monitoring the pair by using over 150 camera traps and regular field observations. A single wild dog was spotted in the sanctuary after a gap of over a decade during the winter of 2023. It remained solitary for more than a year, initially restricting its movement to the core zone before gradually expanding its range.
By 2024, the animal was frequently sighted in the tourism zone, especially during safari hours. Tracking data indicated a home range of around 30 to 40 sq km with seasonal movements across zones. Dholes are highly social animals that depend on complex pack structures for hunting and survival.
Ahe presence of a pair significantly improves the chances of long -term establishment. DFO of Hirakud wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das described the sighting of a pair as ‘a promising sign’. “Wild dogs are a Schedule I species and are classified as endangered, with an estimated global population of only around 5,000.
Their survival hinges on their ability to live and hunt in cohesive packs,” she said. The sanctuary currently offers favourable ecological conditions, including a healthy prey base. Sightings of sambar, chital, and wild boar fawns and calves have increased this year, complemented by a rich presence of small mammals. However, competition for food remains intense.
Debrigarh supports a population of over 80 leopards and a strong presence of hyenas, both known to steal kills from dholes. A male tiger that had been resident in the sanctuary between 2022 and 2024 has since migrated to Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by both state forest departments.
This has removed one major predator from the region, though interspecies competition continues to pose a challenge. Survival of a lone dhole in such a competitive landscape would have been difficult. Solitary wild dogs are often excluded from prey-rich zones and pushed toward areas with increased human interface, further reducing their survival prospects. To safeguard the species, the Forest department has initiated several disease-prevention measures.
In collaboration with the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, a vaccination drive is underway in 150 surrounding villages to immunise domestic dogs against canine distemper and rabies. “We’ve fenced nearly 40 per cent of the sanctuary’s boundary using solar-powered fencing and trenches to prevent stray dogs from entering. This is a critical step in protecting vulnerable species like wild dogs and the lone wolf known to reside in Debrigarh,” added Das.