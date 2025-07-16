Sight of wild dog pair in Debrigarh rekindles hopes of species revival

DEBRIGARH: The sight of a pair of wild dogs, also known as dhole, moving together in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has brought cheers to wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. This is the first time in two years that more than one dhole was observed, raising optimism about the possible re-establishment of a pack in the region.

Forest officials are closely monitoring the pair by using over 150 camera traps and regular field observations. A single wild dog was spotted in the sanctuary after a gap of over a decade during the winter of 2023. It remained solitary for more than a year, initially restricting its movement to the core zone before gradually expanding its range.

By 2024, the animal was frequently sighted in the tourism zone, especially during safari hours. Tracking data indicated a home range of around 30 to 40 sq km with seasonal movements across zones. Dholes are highly social animals that depend on complex pack structures for hunting and survival.

Ahe presence of a pair significantly improves the chances of long -term establishment. DFO of Hirakud wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das described the sighting of a pair as ‘a promising sign’. “Wild dogs are a Schedule I species and are classified as endangered, with an estimated global population of only around 5,000.