Two arrested with firearms and weapons

SAMBALPUR: Burla police on Tuesday arrested two youths for allegedly terrorising residents of a local neighbourhood with illegal firearms and deadly weapons.

The accused are Shyam Panchbihar (26) of 1R Colony and Rajkumar Mahanand (20) of Atachakki Pada. Sources said acting on a tip-off, sub-inspector AK Nayak and his team intercepted the duo near a locality in Burla at around 11.39 pm on Monday. A country-made pistol, sharp weapon, two knives and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

During investigation, police found that Shyam was a habitual offender with multiple cases including robbery, assault, possession of arms and trespass registered against him in Burla police station.

The duo was booked under section 3 (5) of BNS and sections 25 (1) (a) and 27 (1) of the Arms Act. They were produced in the court on the day.

Police said further investigation is underway to verify if the accused duo was planning any criminal activity using the weapons.