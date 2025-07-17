42 testify in Gundicha temple stampede case in Puri

PURI: Statements of 42 persons including government employees, police officers on duty, staff of Jagannath temple administration and that of the integrated command control centre were recorded on Wednesday by additional chief secretary Anu Garg who is entrusted with inquiry into the Gundicha temple stampede case.

On Tuesday, statements of 40 government employees engaged in Rath Yatra and were on duty in the Gundicha temple area were recorded. The previous day, 48 persons, including social activists, NGO members and two institutions, had deposed before the inquiry officer. Similarly, at Bhubaneswar, 17 persons had recorded their statements.

Those who deposed attributed the tragedy to several factors including untimely closure of deity darshan causing devotee gathering to swell near the chariots, inadequate security arrangement, sudden entry of two trucks carrying charmalas (ladder parts) for Pahandi rituals into the crowded area, and non-availability of ambulance and healthcare staff that delayed transportation of injured to hospitals.

After completion of the inquiry, the exact cause of the mishap could be ascertained, Garg informed the media.