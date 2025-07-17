CB takes over probe into FM College incident in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a massive political slugfest over the death of a 20-year-old student of FM Autonomous College of Balasore, Odisha Police on Wednesday ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident.

Immediately afterwards, the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW), a dedicated unit of Crime Branch, took up the investigation of the case.

Under the supervision of CAW&CW IG S Shyni, DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak has been entrusted with the investigation of the case which has grabbed national headlines. The officer will have the powers to function as officer-in-charge of Sahadevkhunta police station where the case was originally registered.

Basing on the order, CAW&CW registered a case under sections 75(1)(3) (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (insult the modesty of woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS. Inspector-ranked officer Panchali Rout will assist Nayak in the investigation.

The decision to hand over probe to Crime Branch comes even as the Opposition political parties have sought a judicial probe citing failure of the government to provide justice to the student who had resorted to self-immolation on the college campus on July 12.