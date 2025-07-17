CB takes over probe into FM College incident in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a massive political slugfest over the death of a 20-year-old student of FM Autonomous College of Balasore, Odisha Police on Wednesday ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident.
Immediately afterwards, the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW), a dedicated unit of Crime Branch, took up the investigation of the case.
Under the supervision of CAW&CW IG S Shyni, DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak has been entrusted with the investigation of the case which has grabbed national headlines. The officer will have the powers to function as officer-in-charge of Sahadevkhunta police station where the case was originally registered.
Basing on the order, CAW&CW registered a case under sections 75(1)(3) (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (insult the modesty of woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS. Inspector-ranked officer Panchali Rout will assist Nayak in the investigation.
The decision to hand over probe to Crime Branch comes even as the Opposition political parties have sought a judicial probe citing failure of the government to provide justice to the student who had resorted to self-immolation on the college campus on July 12.
Meanwhile, Sahadevkhunta police’s initial investigation revealed the victim had met college principal Dillip Ghosh on July 12, minutes before she took the drastic step by pouring petrol on her body and setting herself afire outside his chamber.
“There were no CCTV cameras in Ghosh’s office chamber. However, there were cameras in the corridor. The girl entered into his office and came outside crying after three to four minutes. She again went inside and stayed there for about 30 minutes and could be seen weeping after coming outside,” said police sources.
Police sources said she even telephoned a friend and informed the principal was compelling to withdraw her complaint against head of Education department Samira Kumar Sahoo, accused of seeking sexual favours from the student.
The police have reportedly found the victim’s friend whom she had contacted and revealed about her discussion with the principal.
“The ICC report is also being examined to ascertain whether Ghosh and Sahoo were trying to cover up the matter. There is sufficient evidence against the two to prove abetment of suicide against them,” said a senior police officer.