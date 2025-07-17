Farmers allege fertiliser black marketing, hoarding in Odisha's Bargarh district

BARGARH : Even as agriculture activities pick up pace for kharif season, allegations of fertiliser black marketing and hoarding have surfaced in Bargarh district.
The Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, a body of 15 farmer organisations across 12 blocks in the district, has accused private dealers of exploiting farmers during the crucial sowing season. The outfit claimed there is a shortage of key granular fertilisers like DAP and Gromor in both cooperative societies and retail markets. It further alleged that some dealers are forcing farmers to buy additional products such as nano-fertilisers or micronutrient supplements as a condition to access DAP.
Advisor of the Sangathan Ramesh Mahapatra said, “Dealers are withholding DAP unless farmers agree to purchase nano-fertilisers along with it. Though the MRP of DAP is Rs 1,350, it is being sold at Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700. This kind of compulsion hits marginal and small-scale farmers the hardest, especially when they are preparing their fields for sowing.”
With over 3.5 lakh hectare (ha) of land including 2.3 lakh ha for paddy and 1.2 lakh ha for other crops under cultivation in Bargarh, timely and affordable access to fertilisers is crucial to boost productivity, he said.
The farmers’ outfit on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) demanding an independent inquiry into the irregularities and called for mandatory public display of fertiliser stocks and prices at all outlets, and strict action against dealers found guilty of black marketing.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture department has intensified enforcement against hoarding of fertilisers in Bargarh. On the directive of CDAO Lochan Majhi, a block-level enforcement committee conducted surprise inspections at dealer points, sub-dealer outlets and godowns.
The inspection team, led by ADO Mamatarani Tripathy and coordinated by BAO Itismita Debata, was accompanied by quality control inspectors and Bargarh tehsildar Sonali Pattnaik. The team verified POS entries, physical stocks, sales records and pricing to check hoarding and artificial shortage of fertilisers.
A detailed report covering all active dealers in the town will be submitted to the CDAO for further action.