Farmers allege fertiliser black marketing, hoarding in Odisha's Bargarh district

BARGARH : Even as agriculture activities pick up pace for kharif season, allegations of fertiliser black marketing and hoarding have surfaced in Bargarh district.

The Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, a body of 15 farmer organisations across 12 blocks in the district, has accused private dealers of exploiting farmers during the crucial sowing season. The outfit claimed there is a shortage of key granular fertilisers like DAP and Gromor in both cooperative societies and retail markets. It further alleged that some dealers are forcing farmers to buy additional products such as nano-fertilisers or micronutrient supplements as a condition to access DAP.

Advisor of the Sangathan Ramesh Mahapatra said, “Dealers are withholding DAP unless farmers agree to purchase nano-fertilisers along with it. Though the MRP of DAP is Rs 1,350, it is being sold at Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700. This kind of compulsion hits marginal and small-scale farmers the hardest, especially when they are preparing their fields for sowing.”

With over 3.5 lakh hectare (ha) of land including 2.3 lakh ha for paddy and 1.2 lakh ha for other crops under cultivation in Bargarh, timely and affordable access to fertilisers is crucial to boost productivity, he said.