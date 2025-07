BARGARH : The Additional District and Sessions Court in Padampur on Wednesday sentenced a man and his mother to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with a dowry death case.

The convicts, Suresh Bhue and his mother Sukanti Bhue of Jhar village under Sohela police limits, were found guilty of the charges related to the dowry death of Priyanka Bhue.

Priyanka had married Suresh in March 2019 and died of severe burn injuries on August 16 the same year. Investigations revealed that she had been subjected to repeated physical and mental harassment over dowry demands.

The court sentenced both Suresh and Sukanti to 10 years of RI under sections 304 (B)/34 of the IPC. Additionally, they were awarded three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each under section 498 (A)/34 of the IPC. They were also sentenced to a one-year jail term under the Dowry Prohibition Act, along with a fine of Rs 2,000 each.