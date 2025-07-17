Man stones elderly parents to death in sleep, arrested in Odisha

BARIPADA: Shockwaves spread in Baisinga area of Mayurbhanj district after a 50-year-old man reportedly bludgeoned his elderly parents to death with a stone in their sleep late in the night on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as 85-year-old Hadibandhu Sahu and his wife Shantilata Sahu (78) of Danapal village within Baisinga police limits. Their son and accused Himansu Sahu was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Sources said the accused was in an extra-marital affair with a woman and used to stay with her in Manatri area within Badasahi police limits. Due to his illicit affair, Himansu’s wife and two children lived separately.

On Tuesday morning, the accused arrived at his native Danapal village and allegedly got into a fight with his parents over a property dispute. The elderly couple was alone at their home as their second son and the accused’s brother worked in Hyderabad. After quarrelling with his parents throughout the day, Himansu went to the nearby market in the afternoon and reportedly consumed alcohol, said police.

In the evening, he returned home in an inebriated state and started to quarrel with his parents again. On hearing the constant shouting, one of their neighbours intervened and urged Himansu to stop as it was late in the night and it was difficult to sleep because of their fight.

Police said after the neighbourhood settled down, the elderly couple went to sleep on the verandah of their house. Later in the night, Himansu allegedly picked up a stone and brutally bludgeoned his father to death. He then turned on his mother and killed her in a similar manner.

On Wednesday morning, neighbours spotted the blood-soaked bodies of the elderly couple and informed police. Baisinga IIC Barini Das and a police team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

“The stone used in the crime has been seized. The bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem and further investigation is underway,” Das said.