New drainage plan to tackle flooding in Odisha's Sundargarh

Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh blamed the persistent waterlogging on unplanned drainage systems and constructions of residential houses. He said at least nine of the 19 municipality wards are worst affected, and face water-logging and the situation turns grim with longer spell of rain.

A comprehensive plan was attempted in 2017 featuring a ring road with parallel drains along the Ib river for faster storm water evacuation. However, it was abandoned midway, Singh said.

Former councillor of Sundargarh municipality, Himanshu Sekhar Sarangi attributed the problem to poor coordination between the civic body and Works department. Many drains lack proper interconnection and discharge outlets, while encroachment affects several places. While two new storm water drains are partially helpful in evacuation of rainwater, another remains incomplete.

Works department superintendent engineer Amit Tudu said, collector Manoj S Mahajan, after inspecting the flood-hit areas on Sunday, requested a comprehensive drainage master plan.

“A survey will be conducted to connect all drains and create proper discharge points for faster evacuation of rainwater. A detailed project report will be submitted in few months and the ongoing road widening project with parallel drains in front of the office of CDM & PHO would also help improve the situation,” he added.