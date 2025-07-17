Odisha bandh brings state to a halt as Congress protests over Balasore student death

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life came to a standstill across Odisha on Thursday as the opposition Congress launched a statewide dawn-to-dusk bandh over the FM College incident in Balasore, where a student died by self-immolation, allegedly due to sexual harassment by her department HOD.

The bandh, which began peacefully around 6 a.m., received widespread response in major towns and cities including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balangir, and Berhampur, with shops, business establishments, and markets remaining shut.

Roads wore a deserted look in several areas as public transport services were severely affected. Government and private buses stayed off the roads, while train movements were partially affected after Congress workers staged ‘rail roko’ protests at multiple railway stations.

Vehicular movement in the capital city was severely disrupted as Congress workers blocked NH-16 near Vani Vihar. Protesters were also seen burning tyres on Acharya Vihar Road and urging people to cooperate at Master Canteen Square. Roads remained blocked at Khandagiri, Jayadev Vihar, and CRP Square.

Educational institutions remained closed as a precautionary measure, while security was beefed up near Lok Seva Bhawan and other government establishments in anticipation of further protests by Congress workers.