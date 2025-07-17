Odisha: GM University faculty arrested for sexually harassing student under false promise of marriage

SAMBALPUR: Amid rising concern over student safety in Odisha, an assistant professor of GM University in Sambalpur was arrested on Thursday for allegedly establishing a sexual relationship with a female student under the false promise of marriage.

The accused, Gopikant Suna (32) from Dahita village under Buden police limits in Bargarh district, was serving as the assistant professor in the Department of Education. Suna was arrested and forwarded to the court based on the complaint lodged by a second-year female student of the University with Mahila police station on July 16.

Police said, according to the student, Suna had first taken her to his official quarters located in Professor Colony in Budharaja and had intimate relations with her. The accused had allegedly exploited her physically on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant had reported that the accused withdrew his marriage proposal later, after which she sought legal action.

A case has been registered in this connection under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Sources said that the accused has been associated with GM University for several years, beginning his academic journey as a postgraduate student in Education from 2014 to 2016. He joined the institution as a contractual lecturer in 2018 and was later appointed as an Assistant Professor in 2020, during which he also completed his PhD.