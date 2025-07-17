RDC probe into plough pulling punishment to tribal couples in Odisha's Koraput, Rayagada

JEYPORE: The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Southern Division has ordered a probe into two incidents of young couples forced to plough fields as a measure of purification and punishment for marrying within the same clan.

A senior officer of the RDC office visited Narayanapatana block in Koraput and Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada district to inquire about the brutal punishment imposed by villagers on the couples. During two-day visit from Monday to Tuesday, deputy director Ashok Satapathy accompanied by local officials from both districts visited Konjamjodi and Pedaitiki villages where the alleged inhumane acts were committed by tribal community members.

The officials conducted awareness meetings in the villages with Kondh community heads, advising them against such inhumane traditions that violate basic human rights.

Government officials, PRI members, and members of tribal community participated in the meetings. They also took oath from villagers to not repeat such inhumane traditions and advised them to maintain traditions through normal means without punishing anyone.

“The tribals carried out ‘Ambopani’ rituals by tying the couple to a yoke and forced them to pull plough on the village road. It was an inhumane and illegal act in the name of tradition.

We advised people not to repeat such acts in the future by taking law into their hands.” The ground report will be provided to the RDC after completion of the visit for further action, he added.