Bandh over FM student death brings Odisha districts to standstill

Normal life came to a standstill across districts of Odisha on Thursday as the Congress and Left parties observed a 12-hour statewide bandh demanding justice for the 20-year-old girl student of FM Autonomous College in Balasore who died of self-immolation over alleged sexual harassment by a teacher.

Public transport services were suspended across the state with hundreds of buses staying off the roads. While the bandh caused inconvenience to the public, no major incidents of violence were reported.

In Balasore, the epicentre of the protest, shops, educational institutions, government offices, banks and fuel stations remained shut from 6 am to 6 pm. Congress workers picketed at FM Golei and Station Bazaar squares while blocking traffic on NH-16 at Remuna and other key points.

In Mayurbhanj, commuters remained stranded at Baripada bus terminal. Congress workers staged protests in Baripada, Karanjia, Udala and Rairangpur with Bhanja Sena also joining the agitation.

The bandh also affected coal production and dispatch at eight mines in Talcher. Though power and aluminum sectors operated in the first shift, the second shift witnessed a thin attendance. Major highways like NH-55 and NH-149 were blocked. About 10 platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order. No untoward incidents were reported during the bandh, said IG, north central range Satyabrata Bhoi.

Similarly, normal life came to a halt in Koraput’s Jeypore, Semiliguda, Kotpad, Borrigumma, and Laxmipur. No vehicular movement was reported on NH-26 and NH-326. Congress and CPI workers picketed across the district. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati led a dharna near Jeypore bus stand, criticising the BJP-led government’s failure to protect women.

Complete shutdown was observed in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Junagarh, Dharamgarh and other blocks of Kalahandi district. Streets wore a deserted look, government offices were non-functional, and highways were blocked.

In Jajpur, protesters blocked NH-16, NH-20, and NH-53 at multiple points including Sathipur, Panikoili and Chandikhole. In Malkangiri, district Congress president Govind Patra and CPM leader Braja Majhi led the protests. Though schools were open, most students stayed home. Malkangiri town wore a deserted look as vehicular movement was completely disrupted.

Rourkela and other parts of Sundargarh district also wore a deserted look during the bandh. Congress and Left parties picketed at key junctions and blocked NH-143 and SH-10. Mining activities were disrupted in Koida and Hemgir. In Sundargarh town, agitators garlanded commuters, asking for solidarity.