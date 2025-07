BHUBANESWAR: Taking a giant leap, capital city Bhubaneswar has secured 9th position among 95 cleanest big cities in the country while Aska has been rated the cleanest urban area of the state, in the latest Swachh Survekshan ranking 2024-25 released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday.

The performance of the urban local bodies (ULBs) has helped Odisha secure three awards at the national stage with Aska and Chikiti being adjudged Presidential Awardees.

As per the cleanliness ranking, the state capital with an overall score of 10,772 out of 12,500, was placed at 9th rank, up from 34 in 2023, among the big cities having a population in the range of 3-10 lakh. In 2022, Bhubaneswar stood at rank 80.

The performance of Bhubaneswar on improved waste management and cleanliness fetched the Ministerial Award (state-level) and the ‘Promising Swachh Shehar’ tag for the city at the Swachh Survekshan Awards function held on the day in New Delhi. The smart city was also ranked second-most cleanest after Aska in the state in this year’s ranking. As per the report card, Bhubaneswar achieved door-to-door garbage collection of 97 per cent, while it managed to process 98 pc of the waste generated in a day. The city also achieved 100 per cent cleanliness of residential areas, market areas and water bodies.

Lauding the department authorities and ULBs for their achievement, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “The national recognition of Aska, Chikiti and Bhubaneswar is a testament to the Housing and Urban Development department’s relentless efforts, effective leadership and community-driven approach towards urban cleanliness.” Majhi also thanked all the sanitation workers and citizens for making this possible and urged people to work together to build a ‘Swachha and Samruddha Odisha’.

Apart from the state capital, Rourkela, Cuttack and Berhampur also improved their ranks and figured among the 95 top big cities with a population of less than 10 lakh, in the Swachhata ranking. Rourkela ranked 15, while Cuttack ranked 30 and Berhampur 75 in the national survey in 2024-25. In 2023, Rourkela was at the 119th position while Cuttack’s rank was over 70. Berhampur too, had been ranked 111.