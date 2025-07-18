Odisha

BJP playing petty politics instead of ensuring justice for victim: BJD

Party leaders accuse Aparajita Sarangi of deflecting blame; question BJP’s silence when victim sought help from top leaders, including CM and ministers
BJD vice-president Snehangini Chhuria and former MP Rajashree Mallick addressing a media conference
BJD vice-president Snehangini Chhuria and former MP Rajashree Mallick addressing a media conference
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD lashed out at the BJP for blaming other political parties for the death of the FM College student, instead of pressurising the state government for a judicial probe into the incident.

Vice-president of the BJD Snehangini Chhuria and former MP Rajashree Mallick alleged at a media conference here that Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s statements were meant to create confusion and deflect the situation.

Demanding concrete steps to punish the guilty, they said, “The BJP MP is now saying that the state government has adopted zero tolerance policy towards crime against women. Where was the policy when the victim approached everyone including the CM, Higher Education minister, Balasore MP and the MLA for justice?”

The BJD leaders further said that those who did not respond to the victim’s plea for justice were equally responsible for her death. “Why is Aparajita silent on this aspect of the case? Why has her tone changed now? She demanded action against the culprits when the BMC additional commissioner was assaulted by her own partymen, then why has her statement changed in this incident?” they questioned.

Balasore student self-immolation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com